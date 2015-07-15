  • kz
    GDP growth in Q1 2015 amounted to 2.3% - National Bank

    13:45, 15 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Despite the unfavorable external background Kazakhstan's economy is growing, reported the press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

    Thus, GDP growth for Q1 2015 amounted to 2.3%. According to the bank, the volume of investment in fixed assets in January-May 2015 amounted to almost 2 trillion tenge (1.9932 trillion tenge), which is 3.9% more than in January-May 2014. Annual inflation in 2014 equaled 7.4%, in June 2015 - 3.9%. Since the beginning of February 2015 (6.1%) and June 2015 (3.9%) there is a tendency of slowing down inflation. The structure of the consumer price index showed the largest decline in prices for non-food products. Thus, in January 2015 price increased was 7.4%, while in June 2015 - 3.6%.

    Economy National Bank of Kazakhstan Government News
