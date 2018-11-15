GE Healthcare to take part in Kazakh Ministry's digitalization projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM GE Healthcare, the world's leading medical equipment manufacturer, and Kazakh Healthcare Ministry inked a memorandum of strategic partnership to cooperate in the sphere of modernization and development of Kazakhstan's healthcare system, the Ministry's press service reports.

Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Olzhas Abishev and Dietmar Seifriedsberger, Vice President at GE Healthcare Digital Central Europe, Eastern Europe & Russia CIS, became the signatories of the memorandum.



The memo maps out the main directions for joint efforts on projects aimed at development of the common information system in the sphere of healthcare though GE digital technologies.



The parties agreed on carrying out analyses of opportunities on building the republican in-patient archives, development of expert telemedical healthcare centres of teleradiology, teleoncology, radiology and breast cancer screening aimed at improving accuracy of diagnostics, early detection and treatment efficacy of socially significant diseases.



As the Vice Minister said, partnership relations will let considerably develop digital healthcare sector in Kazakhstan through implementing high-end technologies that will be available to people.