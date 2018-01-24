GEF allocates $2M to stabilize Lake Balkhash situation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Global Environment Fund (GEF) has allocated $2 million to improve the environmental situation on Lake Balkhash, Director of the Institute of Ecology and Sustainable Development Kuralay Karibayeva told Kazinform.

As the Balkhash problem is the most pressing problem in Kazakhstan, GEF allocated $2 million to improve the environmental situation of Balkhash as was requested by the Government of Kazakhstan. The money is intended to manage the efficient use of land resources in that region.

"For Balkhash would not suffer the same fate of the Aral Sea, we will systematize the work in the Ili-Balkhash basin in the Almaty region to stop the salinization process, will more efficiently use the pastures near Balkhash. (...) We will develop gardening from South Balkhash to the Tien-Shan, to the Chu-Ili Alatau. Moreover, the social status of the local population in the mountainous areas of the Ili Alatau is re-established by gardening. The project has been approved by the Ministry of Agriculture," Kuralay Karibayeva said.

According to her information, the Global Environment Fund project includes 6 countries of Central Asia, except Kazakhstan. The above countries will receive $12 million. Each state can invest $2 million.