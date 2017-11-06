General Commissioner of Kazakhstan's section at EXPO-2020 appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director of the promotion and tourism department of JSC NC Astana Expo-2017 Alen Chayzhunussov has been appointed the General Commissioner of the Kazakhstan's section at the EXPO-2020 Dubai, Kazinform has learned from the Information and Legal System of normative legal acts Adilet.

Mr. Chayzhunussov was appointed as the General Commissioner of Kazakhstan's section at EXPO-2020 by the Decree of Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

The Decree entered into force on the date of its signing.