  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    General Commissioner of Kazakhstan's section at EXPO-2020 appointed

    12:17, 06 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director of the promotion and tourism department of JSC NC Astana Expo-2017 Alen Chayzhunussov has been appointed the General Commissioner of the Kazakhstan's section at the EXPO-2020 Dubai, Kazinform has learned from the Information and Legal System of normative legal acts Adilet.

    Mr. Chayzhunussov was appointed as the General Commissioner of Kazakhstan's section at EXPO-2020 by the Decree of Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

    The Decree entered into force on the date of its signing.

     

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan EXPO 2017 Appointments, dismissals Top Story Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!