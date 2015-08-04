  • kz
    General Electric to pay KZT 400 000

    18:33, 04 August 2015
    URALSK. KAZINFORM - Specialized administrative court of Burlin district, West Kazakhstan region, has fined "General Electric International" branch office in Kazakhstan.

    According to the press service of the regional court, the company has been fined for false representation of data related to foreign workers. The regional court imposed penalty on "General Electric International" corporation's Kazakhstan branch equaled 200 MCI (KZT 396 400).

    Courts West Kazakhstan region Law and justice
