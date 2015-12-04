General population census of EEU states to start in 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission has approved the draft order of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) "On population census in the Eurasian Economic Union member-states in 2020", the press service of the EEC reported.

The project was presented by Tatyana Valovaya, member of the Board (Minister) in the main areas of integration and macroeconomics of the EEC. "Censuses are a major source of information about the quantity and quality of human potential. The results of the census involve many sectors of statistics and provide an opportunity the opportunity to correct and clarify the socio-economic indicators of both member-states and the union as a whole," said Tatyana Valovaya. The results of the census make it possible to obtain relevant data on population size and structure, as well as employment and migratory movements. Today the population census in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Community is held every ten years. However, there is a difference in methodology and timing of population censuses. Implementation of the order will help to provide comparable data on population, labor and migration flows in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.