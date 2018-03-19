  • kz
    Geneva Human Rights Centre celebrates International Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination

    22:47, 19 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr Hanif Al Qassim, Chairman of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue, called for universal equal citizenship rights, with the aim of combatting racial discrimination and strengthening the role of tolerant communities, which are inclusive of everyone, Kazinform has learnt from WAM.

    He made this statement during his speech on behalf of the Centre for the annual "International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination" 2018 on 21st March, where he explained that this year's event will focus on promoting tolerance, inclusion, unity and respect for diversity, in the context of combatting racial discrimination.

