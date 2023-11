ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBO and IBF middleweight champions Gennady Golovkin thanked his team via Instagram and addressed Saul Alvares, Sports.kz informs.

"Thankful for so much this year. Thanks to my fans and team GGG for all the support, 2016 is going to be even better! Canelo, what do you say?" Golovkin wrote.