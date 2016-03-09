Gennady Golovkin 3rd in The Ring P4P ratings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring Magazine has released the updated ratings of boxers regardless of their weight category (pound-for-pound), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is ranked third in the updated ratings.



Roman Gonzalez of Nicaragua rules the ratings. Coming in at №2 is Russian Sergey Kovalev.



It is worth mentioning that American Tim Bradley elbowed aside Shinsuke Yamanaka of Japan to take up the 9th spot.