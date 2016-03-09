  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gennady Golovkin 3rd in The Ring P4P ratings

    14:55, 09 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring Magazine has released the updated ratings of boxers regardless of their weight category (pound-for-pound), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is ranked third in the updated ratings.

    Roman Gonzalez of Nicaragua rules the ratings. Coming in at №2 is Russian Sergey Kovalev.

    It is worth mentioning that American Tim Bradley elbowed aside Shinsuke Yamanaka of Japan to take up the 9th spot.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!