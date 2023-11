ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BoxingNews24.com. web portal has ranked Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin 4th in its pound-for-pound rankings, Sports.kz reports.

Russian Sergey Kovalev tops the rankings. Coming in at №2 is American boxer Andre Ward. Mexican champ and potential Golovkin's opponent Saul ‘Canelo Alvarez is placed 3rd. Nicaraguan Roman Gonzales rounds out the top 5.