    Gennady Golovkin: A True Champ video hits web

    09:06, 09 August 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new video clip dedicated to WBA Super, WBC and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) was released on Martin Gastanaga-Boxing YouTube channel, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    It is called Gennady Golovkin: A True Champ.



    Recall that Golovkin will get back into the ring for September 15 rematch with Mexican Saule Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their first fight was held on September 16, 2017 and ended in a controversial draw. Many experts believed that Golovkin was robbed of victory.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
