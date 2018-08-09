Gennady Golovkin: A True Champ video hits web

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new video clip dedicated to WBA Super, WBC and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) was released on Martin Gastanaga-Boxing YouTube channel, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

It is called Gennady Golovkin: A True Champ.







Recall that Golovkin will get back into the ring for September 15 rematch with Mexican Saule Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their first fight was held on September 16, 2017 and ended in a controversial draw. Many experts believed that Golovkin was robbed of victory.