Gennady Golovkin among 10 best boxers in the world

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Business Insider created the list of the 15 best boxers in the world by looking at three main criteria: the quality of a boxer's victories, achievements, and talent level, Kazinform has learnt.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez with 53 wins (36 knockouts) against one loss and two draws is on top of the list of the best boxers.

Vasyliy Lomachenko of Ukraine is on the second row. Lomachenko has 14 wins (10 knockouts) against one loss.

The third place in the ranking belongs to unbeaten heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine. Usyk is proud of 17 wins (13 knockouts) and zero loss.

Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin, IBF middleweight world title (2019 to present), and a former three-belt middleweight world titlist, is among top 10 boxers. Golovkin gained 40 wins (35 knockouts) against one loss and one draw. The man who popularized the phrase «Big Drama Show» plays his part in an event. Before Golovkin turned professional, he was a wildly decorated amateur fighter with a 2003 World Amateur Championships gold medal and a ‘silver’ at the 2004 Olympic Games.

He turned pro two years later, won his first (interim) world title four years after that, and quickly developed a reputation because of his punching power.

The only blemishes on Golovkin's record are a 2017 draw against «Canelo» Alvarez, which some say he should have won, and a loss in the rematch, which he also should have won, according to others.

He recaptured a middleweight belt in his last fight, a close decision win over the Ukranian boxer Sergey Derevyanchenko.

