Gennady Golovkin among Forbes' Top 10 P4P moneymakers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forbes.com has published the updated rankings of the top pound-for-pound moneymakers in October, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez elbowed aside undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin again in the updated rankings. Aside from earning $20 million, Alvarez drew more than 50,000 boxing fans to AT&T Stadium and almost 300,000 PPV buys in his last fight against British Liam Smith.



Coming in second is Gennady Golovkin who reportedly earned $3-5 million for knocking out another British champ Kell Brook in London. Golovkin can improve his standing in the list if he fights WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs in early 2017.



Andre Ward, Sergey Kovalev, Wladimir Klitschko, Keith Thurman, Deontay Wilder, Terence Crawford, Roman ‘Chocolatilo' Gonzalez and Errol Spence were featured into the top 10 list as well.



Forbes.com also released the updated P4P rankings placing Gennady Golovkin third. Nicaraguan boxer Roman Gonzalez dominates the rankings, followed by American Andre Ward who is poised for an epic showdown with Russian Sergey Kovalev (at №4).