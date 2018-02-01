Gennady Golovkin attends intl boxing forum in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 1st International Boxing Forum kicked off today in the Russian city of Sochi, TASS reports.

The event is held at the Hotel Pullman Sochi Centre and is co-organized by the Russian Boxing Federation and international federations of Olympic and professional boxing, such as International Boxing Association (AIBA), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organization (WBO).

The forum is attended by representatives of more than 130 countries. Among the participants are also heads of the WBC Mauricio Sulaiman, WBA Gilberto Mendoza, IBF Daryl Peoples, as well as three-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion Cuban Felix Savon and world middleweight champion and one of the best professional boxers of our time Gennady Golovkin.

The program of the forum includes seminars, meetings of the WBA and WBC board of directors, as well as discussions within the framework of the "Development of Olympic and professional boxing in the world" with the participation of Mauricio Sulaiman, Gilberto Mendoza, Daryl Peoples, and Gennady Golovkin.

The forum will last until February 4 and will end with a professional boxing event.