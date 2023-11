ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin and his team attended the West Ham United vs. Manchester City match in London yesterday, Sports.kz reports.

Golovkin received a West Ham United jersey with his name and №34-0.

"GGG: Unbeaten World Middleweight champion @GGGBoxing Gennady Golovkin was our guest today! #Irons #WestHam #WHUFC," the West Ham United Twitter says.