  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gennady Golovkin: Brook fight is a test for me

    09:15, 12 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated world champion Gennady Golovkin expects the Kell Brook fight to be a true test for him in his professional career, Sports.kz informs.

    "This is going to be my biggest challenge so far. He is a true champion. I moves up to the middleweight for this fight, and I respect him and his team. I understand that it's not easy. It is a very serious business for us. He says he is ready for me and I am ready for him. I am 100% ready for the September 10 fight. I believe it will be a great show," Mirror.co.uk cites Golovkin.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!