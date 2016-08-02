Gennady Golovkin calls Eubank Jr. ‘a clown'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer and WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin believes that British middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. wasn't going to fight him, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"He showed his face. He's like a clown. Too much talking, too much time spent. This is not business. This is not boxing. This is not respect for the sport. He is like a clown. I don't know if Eubank Jr. ever wanted the fight. I think no. I think he's not ready. He's just talking," Golovkin was quoted by BoxingNews 24 as saying.



Earlier Eubank Jr. said on multiple occasions that he can beat Golovkin, but failed to sign the contract for the September fight. Instead British welterweight Kell Brook signed the deal and will face Golovkin on September 10 at The O2 Arena.



On Monday Golovkin and Brook held a press conference in London.