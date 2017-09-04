  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gennady Golovkin dubs his strong points

    10:54, 04 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) has told L'Equipe about his strengths, according to Sports.kz .

    - Which of your hands is the strongest?

    - Both [laughs]. No, really, I don't know. But one thing I know for sure - I can knock out by any hand.

    - We know about your strength, speed ... What other qualities do you have?

    - Timing, accuracy, and discipline. If I were to rank them, I would place discipline and timing above strength. Because strength is secondary for me.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!