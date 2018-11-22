  • kz
    Gennady Golovkin falls slightly in The Ring P4P rankings

    22:09, 22 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring has released the updated version of the pound-for-pound rankings of the world's best boxers regardless of weight category, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Ukrainian professional boxer Vasyl Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) dominates the updated rankings. Coming in second is American Terence Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs). Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) is ranked third. Another Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk climbed the fourth spot.

    Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin rounds out the top 5 of the rankings.

     

     

