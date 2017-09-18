Gennady Golovkin gets special WBC belt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) has retained the WBC middleweight world-title belt after the boxing match against Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) that ended in a split draw, according to Sports.kz.

In addition, the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman, handed over the organization's special belt to Gennady Golovkin. The belt was made specifically for the fight against Canelo.



"It was an unforgettable fight, full of emotions. This night will help boxing return its fans. We are proud that Gennady remains our middleweight champion in spite of the draw," Sulaiman said.



Recall that before delivering the fight Saul Alvarez rejected to claim both the special and the common WBC belts because of the last year's conflict with the World Boxing Council.