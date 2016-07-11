Gennady Golovkin graces front cover of Mexican newspaper

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani undefeated middleweight champion looks fierce as he graces the front cover of Mexican newspaper Reforma, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The article about the WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion published in the newspaper was dedicated to him officially receiving the WBC belt in Mexico.



Golovkin is set to step into the ring for his next big fight against British welterweight champion Kell Brook on September 10, 2016.