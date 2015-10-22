  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gennady Golovkin graces the cover of Boxing News magazine

    10:21, 22 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin of Kazakhstan has landed the cover of Britain's Boxing News Magazine, Sports.kz reports.

    The cover of the issue titled RISE OF THE MACHINES features merciless Golovkin destroying Canadian David Lemieux in their epic unification fight at Madison Square Garden in NYC on October 17. GGG's official VKontakte page was the first to share the snap. Meanwhile, Golovkin is expected to face the winner of Cotto vs. Canelo fight next year.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!