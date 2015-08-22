  • kz
    Gennady Golovkin: I&#39;m afraid of Lemieux

    08:24, 22 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBO world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, who is scheduled to have a unification fight against Canadian puncher David Lemieux on October 17 on PPV, made a surprising statement.

    "This is an important and interesting fight for me, and I am afraid of it. I am not crazy, I am just like you people. However, maybe there is a chance I am a little bit crazy, because sport is not a game. It is what frightens me. Why not?" Golovkin told at one of the press conferences.

    Lemieux, on the contrary, tries to demonstrate that he is calm and confident, Sports.kz reports.

