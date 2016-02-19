Gennady Golovkin: I want big fights and all the belts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO/IBF middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin wants to unify all the belts in his hands, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Golovkin is set to step into the ring with IBF mandatory challenger Dominic Wade on April 23 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

"I want all the titles," BoxingScene quoted Golovkin as saying. "Wade, I think he's hungry, he's young, not bad, and he's mandatory challenger."

"I'm a boxer. I want big fights and the big show, not just to fight Canelo. I want all the belts," Golovkin added.