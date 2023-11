ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to world champion in middleweight Gennady Golovkin, he is disappointed by reluctance of many boxers to fight him, Sports.kz informs.

"The only thing I want is to fight the best in the world. But they are all afraid to fight me. I have two or three years left in my career. I do not have time to wait for some boxers," BoxingScene.com cites Gennady Golovkin.