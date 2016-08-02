Gennady Golovkin: I want to give Great Britain a great show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin shared his thoughts about his upcoming fight against Kell Brook at the press conference in London, Sports.kz informs referring to Boxingnewsonline.net.

"I am happy to be here. I will give all boxing fans a great show. This is the biggest fight for us, and I respect Kell and his team for their decision to fight me. I understand that it is going to be a tough fight, but I am 100% ready, and I hope I will be able to give boxing fans a true show, big drama show. This is the most serious test for me. Kell is a true champion, and he moved up to the middleweight. However, I am not afraid. I know that it's just business. I respect sport and I respect boxing. I consider it as a chance to give Great Britain an unforgettable show," Golovkin said.

The Golovkin-Brook fight will be held at the O2 Arena in London on September 10.