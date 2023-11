TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin's fans based in Taldykorgan paid their tribute to the undefeated WBA middleweight champion in style.

One of the walls of an apartment block in Taldykorgan was painted with a massive graffiti image of Gennady Golovkin.

GGG's official VKontakte page was the first to share the graffiti images.