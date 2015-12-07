  • kz
    Gennady Golovkin in top3 of WorldBoxingNews&#39; P4P rankings

    16:59, 07 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA undefeated middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin has been featured into the 2015 rankings of top boxers regardless of weight category by WorldBoxingNews.net, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    To be exact, Golovkin is placed third in the pound-for-pound rankings. WorldBoxingNews.net gave the top spot to American Floyd Mayweather Jr. Coming in at №2 is Nicaraguan Roman Gonzales. Sergey Kovalev of Russia and Canelo Alvarez of Mexico are ranked 4th and 5th respectively.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
