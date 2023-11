ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin invited Prime Minister Karim Massimov to attend his fight against Kell Brook in London on September 10.

"Received an invitation from Gennady Golovkin," Karim Massimov wrote on Instagram.

The fight between Gennady Golovkin and Kell Brook is scheduled to take place in London on September 10.