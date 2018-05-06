Gennady Golovkin KOs Martirosyan in 2nd round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and American Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) had a fight at StubHub Center, Carson, California, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first round ended with Kazakh boxer's slight advantage, taking into account that Vanes fought quite well. In the second round, Golovkin made a slashing attack of punches on Martirosyan, who laid himself open. As a result, the American boxer fell flat on his face and never came to his feet.



Golovkin defended his WBA, WBC and IBO middleweight titles against Martirosyan. For the American boxer, this has been his 4th defeat in the career as he had 36 wins in 41 matches.



It is to be recalled that it was Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) who was to be Golovkin's opponent in today's fight. However, the Nevada Athletic Commission temporarily suspended Canelo over failed drugs test.





Photo: www.insidehboboxing.com/