Gennady Golovkin: Lemieux may be a better puncher

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anticipating the fight between G. Golovkin and D. Lemieux, the fans still debate who is a better puncher? At the press conference in Los Angeles, Gennady Golovkin informed that he admits that David Lemieux is a better puncher. However, he thinks that it will not play a big role in the fight and this fight is going to be just the next step in his career, Sports.kz informs.

"Maybe, Lemieux's punches are more powerful. But I know what I have to do and what style of boxing I preach. October 17 is going to be a big day for us and boxing in general. This fight will be the next step in unification of titles," Golovkin said.