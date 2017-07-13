Gennady Golovkin misses out on ESPY award again

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The best athletes were honored at the 2017 ESPYS Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Unfortunately, Gennady Golovkin who was nominated in the Best Fighter category didn't win.



The ESPYS award for the Best Fighter went to MMA fighter Demetrious Johnson.



Nominated in the same category were boxers Terence Crawford and Andre Ward as well as MMA fighter Conor McGregor.



It is worth mentioning that Golovkin was snubbed by ESPYS in 2015 and 2016. He lost to Conor McGregor last year and Ronda Rousey two years ago.