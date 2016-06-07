Gennady Golovkin: Muhammad Ali the greatest champion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin paid a tribute to one of the boxing legends Muhammad Ali, Sports.kz reports.

Golovkin posted a short video of one of Ali's fights on his Twitter account and captioned it: "The greatest champion".



On June 4, Golovkin tweeted: "It was the biggest honor to meet Muhammad Ali last year at his house, will never forget the Greatest of All Time RIP #Ali"



Muhammed Ali, one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century, passed away on June 3 aged 74.