  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gennady Golovkin's next opponent, fight announced

    09:52, 17 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) will officially return to the ring in June, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Golovkin will clash with Canadian Steve Rolls, 35, (19-0, 10KOs) in a 12-round showdown at the Madison Square Garden in New York, a long-awaited DAZN debut for Kazakhstani.

    Golovkin was last seen in action on September 15, 2018 when he lost the rematch with Mexican Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs). As for Rolls, he won the vacant USBA middleweight title last December defeating KeAndrae Leatherwood.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!