Gennady Golovkin shares The Ring magazine cover with Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin will grace the cover of the next issue of The Ring magazine, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Golovkin shares the cover of the Bible of Boxing with his next opponent Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, according to GGG VKontakte official page.



The cover of the new issue says: "Winner take all. The battle for the undisputed middleweight crown".



As a reminder, Gennady Golovkin will face Saul Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.