Gennady Golovkin stars in new Apple Watch ad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer and IBO/WBA undefeated middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin stars in a new commercial for Apple Watch, Sports.kz reports.

Golovkin finds himself shadow boxing in a white room and checking his heart rate with the brand new Apple Watch. The commercial ends up with the words ‘Track Every Beat' appearing on the white background.

Apple's official YouTube channel and website as well as GGG's official VKontakte page shared the video. Recall that Gennady Golovkin is gearing up for his unification bout against Canadian David Lemieux on October 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.