  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gennady Golovkin, Steve Rolls stare down on NYC streets

    10:24, 03 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin, a former middleweight boxing champion, and his opponent, Steve Rolls of Canada, met face to face in New York City, Sports.kz reports.

    The boxers kicked off the fight week, which will end with their staredown at Madison Square Garden on June 8 (June 9 morning Nur-Sultan time).

    The fighters did an impromptu staredown in Times Square. It should be mentioned that in a similar fashion, Golovkin formerly met with his New York rivals - Curtis Stevens and Daniel Jacobs.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!