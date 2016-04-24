Gennady Golovkin stops Wade in two rounds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBO and IBF middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin (35-0, 32 KOs) stopped IBF mandatory challenger Dominic Wade (18-1, 12 KOs) in the second round of their showdown at The Forum in Inglewood, California this morning.

The undefeated Kazakhstani boxer dropped the American three times in the course of three rounds. After the third time Wade was unable to get up and stayed on the mat for the full count.

Golovkin celebrated his 16th consecutive title defense against Wade surrounded by his trainer Abel Sanchez, K2 Promotions team and fans.

By beating Wade, Triple G got closer to Bernard Hopkins' record of 20 consecutive middleweight title defenses.



He reportedly earned $2 million for the fight, whereas Wade took home $500,000.

