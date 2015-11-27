Gennady Golovkin thanks fans for support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO/IBF middleweight undefeated champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin of Kazakhstan took to his Instagram account for thank his fans for their support, Sports.kz reports.

"Thankful for so much this year. Thanks to my fans and #teamGGGfor all the support, 2016 is going to be even better! @canelo what do you say?" GGG wrote.

Recall that the World Boxing Council (WBC) confirmed this month that Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez is mandated to face Gennady Golovkin after he beat Miguel Cotto on November 21. Perhaps, Canelo vs. Golovkin fight will happen next year.