Gennady Golovkin thanks President and all Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin took to Instagram to express his gratitude to Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and all people of Kazakhstan for their support.

"Thank you to all of my compatriots for your support, thank you to those who came to the fight and to those who cheered for me in front of the TV that morning. Greetings to everyone who was involved in the procession before the fight as you covered the streets of Las Vegas in the blue color of our flag, thank you for that!" he says.

"Also, I would like to thank our President for his ongoing support and words of congratulations after the fight. As I have always said, it's an honor for me to raise the flag of our country. I have the championship belts and still intend to collect all the titles. Alga Qazaqstan [Go, Kazakhstan]!" Gennady says.

Спасибо всем моим землякам за поддержку - и тем, кто приехал на бой, и тем кто болел утром у телевизоров. Большой привет всем участникам шествия перед боем - вы окрасили улицы Лас-Вегаса в голубой цвет нашего флага и за это - спасибо. Также хотел бы поблагодарить нашего Президента за постоянную поддержку и слова поздравления после боя. Как я всегда говорил, для меня честь высоко поднимать флаг нашей страны. Чемпионские пояса у меня, и я по прежнему намерен обьединить все титулы. Алға Қазақстан! Публикация от Gennady Golovkin | GGG (@gggboxing) Сен 21 2017 в 11:21 PDT

As we reported , the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, had sent the telegram of congratulations to Gennady Golovkin.

Recall , the boxing match between Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez ended in a split draw. Thus, GGG retained his middleweight belts. Yet, it is the first draw for the Kazakh athlete in his career. After the fight, Golovkin said he was not upset because he was still the champion. Both boxers expressed readiness to meet in the ring again. A lot of famous boxers and GGG's fans do not agree with the decision made by the judges.