Gennady Golovkin: There're no big fights in super middleweight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin explained why he did not want to move up in weight class, Sports.kz informs.

"I want big fights, big names. Who is at 168 pounds? Badou Jack? James DeGale? Gilberto Ramirez? Those are not big names or big fights. Who is going to fight me at 168? Who of the champions is ready to fight me? It is easy for me to make weight at 160, and I feel comfortable. I am a middleweight," Gennady Golovkin said to BoxingScene.com.