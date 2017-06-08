  • kz
    Gennady Golovkin to build children's playground in hometown

    15:29, 08 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBF, WBC and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will present a children's playground to his hometown Karaganda, Kazinform reports. 

    During the face-to-face meeting with governor of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov on Thursday, Golovkin revealed that the new playground will be built in the 13th micro-district within the framework of the Tugan zher program.

    "It was our President [Nursultan Nazarbayev] who urged businessmen and well-to-do people to build schools and other facilities in their hometowns. And this initiative was supported by many successful Kazakhstanis," governor Koshanov said.

    Golovkin said it is a wonderful initiative and promised to join it. "I would gladly join this program and build the children's playground in the area where I grew up. I fully support the initiative of our President," he said.

    The new playground is expected to be built in the 13th micro-district next week.

