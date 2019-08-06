Gennady Golovkin to fight for vacant IBF title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin is set to fight for the vacant IBF title this autumn, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The InternationalBoxing Federation ordered a fight between Gennady Golovkin and Ukrainian SergiyDerevyanchenko for their vacant title. The IBF stripped Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarezof the title after his promotion company Golden Boy Promotions were unable tomake a deal with Derevyanchenko. If the negotiations between Golovkin and Derevyanchenko’steams are successful, the fight will be held on October 5 on DAZN.

This will be thesecond bout for Golovkin of his six-fight deal with DAZN. In the first fightthe Kazakhstani boxer knocked out Steven Rolls in the fourth round last June.