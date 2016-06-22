Gennady Golovkin to get back to training on July 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez confirmed that the undefeated middleweight champion will begin training for his next fight in early July.

It is still unknown whom Golovkin will fight next. Chris Eubank Jr., Billy Joe Saunders and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez are considered as his next challengers, Sports.kz reports.



According to Sanchez, he and Golovkin will begin training at the camp for his next big fight on July 3. The fight itself is scheduled to take place this autumn.