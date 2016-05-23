Gennady Golovkin to have next fight in September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC, WBA, IBO and IBF champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin plans to have his next fight this September, the official GGG account on the VK social network informs.

"Saul is our primary goal, but we also keep an eye on possible fights against Billy Joe Saunders, Danny Jacobs or Chris Eubank Jr. Even Gilberto Ramirez is a good option for us," promoter of GGG Tom Loeffler told to BoxingScene.com.

T. Loeffler told that despite the circumstances he is expecting a big fight just like many boxing fans. Everybody is waiting for the Big Drama Show between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez.

"In short, Alvarez is our priority, but we still have to consider many options. However, if we can't arrange a fight with Saul we will have a fight with somebody else in September," he said.

T. Loeffler also confirmed that GGG planned to have three fights in 2016.