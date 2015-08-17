Gennady Golovkin to hold press conference in NYC on Aug 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will make a one-day stop in New York City for a Q&A session with journalists.

The press conference is scheduled to take place on August 18 at Madison Square Garden ahead of the much-anticipated unification bout between WBA/IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO) and IBF Champion David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KO).

It is worth noting that 50% of tickets has already been sold. Madison Square Garden has a permanent seating capacity of 20,000 people.

David Lemieux is expected to attend the press conference as well. On August 19, the boxers will travel to Canada for the second press conference. The press tour will wrap up on August 20 in Los Angeles.