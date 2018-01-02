Gennady Golovkin voted Boxer of the Year by WBA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin was voted the Best Boxer of the Year by WBA Boxing Twitter followers, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

50% of voters voted for undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Golovkin. American Terence Crawford and British Anthony Joshua got 25% of votes apiece.



Joshua vs Klitschko was proclaimed the fight of the year with 65% of votes. Golovkin vs Canelo showdown earned 28% of votes.



4,786 people took part in the voting.