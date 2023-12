ASTANA. KAZINFORM 33-year-old Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin wished success to 28-year-old Ronda Rousey in her upcoming fight scheduled for November 14, Sports.kz reports.

Ronda Rousey is an undefeated American mixed martial artist, judoka and actress. She is the first and current UFC champion and the last Strikeforce lightweight champion.