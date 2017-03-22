Gennady Golovkin wishes Happy Nauryz to all

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer and middleweight king Gennady Golovkin has extended his congratulations on Nauryz in his official Twitter account, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Nauryz kutty bolsyn! Happy Nauryz to you all!" Golovkin tweeted.



As a reminder, GGG celebrated the 37th professional win after defeating American Daniel Jacobs in a tough 12-round fight this past Saturday.



Golovkin admitted that Jacobs turned out to be a worthy competitor.