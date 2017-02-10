George and Amal Clooney 'expecting twins'

LONDON. KAZINFORM Prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband, award-winning actor George, are expecting twins, US media report, Kazinform learnt from BBC.

The babies are due in June, according to CBS's The Talk host Julie Chen .

Another source close to the couple, quoted by People , said they were "very happy". The Clooneys' representatives have not yet commented.

The couple married in Venice in 2014 with a star-studded list of guests who included Matt Damon and Bill Murray.



Read more